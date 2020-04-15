Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks drop as IMF flags deep global recession

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:31 IST
Hong Kong stocks drop as IMF flags deep global recession

Hong Kong's benchmark share index ended lower on Wednesday as forecast of a deep recession this year by the International Monetary Fund outweighed a monetary stimulus from China's central bank. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 290.06 points, or 1.19%, at 24,145.34. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.25% to 9,724.7. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 3.8%, while the IT sector rose 0.32%, the financial sector ended 1.37% lower and the property sector dipped 1.52%. ** The coronavirus pandemic is expected to lead to the worst global recession since the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, with Hong Kong's economy likely to shrink by 4.8% this year. ** Worries over the economic outlook outweighed a move by China's central bank to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus health crisis. ** The People's Bank of China on Wednesday cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) for financial institutions by 20 basis points to 2.95%, a record low, in an attempt . More easing is widely expected to help struggling companies get back on their feet. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, which added 2.81%, while the biggest loser was CNOOC Ltd, which fell 5.18%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.57% at 2,811.17 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.74%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.47%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.45%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0632 per U.S. dollar at 08:22 GMT, 0.26% weaker than the previous close of 7.0452.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to host May 4 donor conference for coronavirus vaccine search

The European Union will host an online conference on May 4 for governments and organisations to pledge money to support the search for a vaccine to the novel coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday....

One million coronavirus cases reported in Europe: AFP

More than one million cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Europe, just over half the global total, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 0830 GMT Wednesday. With at least 1,003,284 cases, including 84,465 ...

Women labourers in Delhi face problems due to lockdown, want to go home

Amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, women working as daily wage labourers in Delhi are facing problems due to the lockdown. Their common complaint is that they arent able to reach their children in the villages. Women from different vill...

World oil demand forecast to suffer biggest drop ever

Global demand for oil will fall this year by the most ever due to the economic lockdowns enforced around the world to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday. An estimated drop in demand of 9.3 milli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020