Haryana mustard farmers left in the lurch by reduction in procurement centres: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Haryana government of leaving mustard farmers in the lurch by reducing the number of procurement centres for the crop at the last minute. The state government had pushed the procurement of the crop by two weeks, starting from April 15 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In an order issued on April 11, the Food and Supplies Department earmarked 192 procurement centres, but in another order two days later, their number was reduced to 163, said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a video conference with reporters. “The question is where will farmers go and when will they know about their new procurement centres. What is the reason of reducing number of centres,” asked Surjewala.

The Congress leader said the BJP-JJP government in state has meted out a step-motherly treatment to farmers. “It seems their priority is to get liquor factories running instead of ensuring a smooth procurement of wheat and mustard. Its proof came on the first day of the mustard procurement when the Haryana government reduced the number of procurement centres from 192 to 163,” he said.

Surjewala said everyone knows that mustard is the main crop of Mahendergarh, Dadri, Bhiwani, Rewari, Gurugram, Mewat, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts of the state. But the government reduced the procurement centres, which is a proof of their failure and incompetence, he said. Surjewala further claimed that even before the procurement was to start, many farmers were forced to sell their crop below the minimum support price. They sold their crop between Rs 3,500 and Rs 3800 per quintal as against the MSP of Rs 4,425 per quintal, he claimed. Surjewala also said the state government was involving farmers into technicalities.

Farmers have been asked to register themselves on the Meri Fasal, Mera Byora portal, but 95 per cent of them do not have access to the Internet, he said, asking how will they be able to fill their details on this portal, that too during the lockdown. If government so wanted, they could have sent their officials in villages or do it in the 'mandis' itself, he said.

“Rather than choosing this easy way, farmers are being involved in technicalities,” he said. The former Haryana minister said arhtiyas (commission Agents) too have been told to open new bank accounts in seven private banks.

“When will these accounts be opened? when will the government make payments into these accounts and when will the farmers get their payment (from arhtiyas),” he asked. He wondered how will the government ensure a smooth procurement of wheat, starting from April 20, in the present state of affairs.

