Checking of movement passes causes traffic snarl in Jammu amid lockdown

A traffic snarl was witnessed at Vikram chowk in the heart of the city for the first time in a month on Wednesday as the second phase of ongoing lockdown to combat COVID-19 commenced across the country. The traffic jam was caused as the police were checking passes issued by the district administration to facilitate the movement of emergency service providers and those with justifiable reasons.

The videos of the traffic jam, which went viral on social media, drew sharp reactions from netizens with most of them questioning the district administration over the enforcement of the lockdown. The people also took to the social media to appeal to those people on the roads to return to their homes for their own safety and the safety of others.

Strict restrictions came into force across Jammu region two days ahead of the 21-day pan-India lockdown announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. The Jammu division had recorded a total of 50 coronavirus positive cases till Tuesday, of which a 61-year-old woman died while nine others have recovered from the infection so far. A total of 14 areas, including four in Jammu have been declared "Red Zones" by the government with strict restrictions on the inward and outward movement of the residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.