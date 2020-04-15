Man held for snatching gold chains in Delhi

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly snatching gold chains in the national capital's Rohini area, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Surender, a resident of Rani Bagh, they said. On Tuesday, police spotted a bike-borne man in suspicious circumstances who was coming from Deepali chowk towards Madhuban chowk. He was signalled to stop, but he tried to flee, a senior police officer said

A constable held the rear of the bike, following which the accused fell on the road. He took out his pistol, but was overpowered, the officer said. The accused was previously involved in eight other criminal cases. One pistol, two live cartridges and five gold chains were recovered from his possession, police added.

