MP: Man dies after accidentally drinking acid

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:43 IST
In an act of sheer desperation, a 50-year-old man died after he accidentally consumed some acid stored in a beer bottle at Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday when Suresh Sajalkar, a resident of Chakki crossing, guzzled the acid mistaking it for beer, inspector Sanjeev Chouksey of T T Nagar police station said.

His condition soon deteriorated and he was rushed to a hospital, where he died on Wednesday, he said. A case was registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday issued a release stating that while cinema halls and malls will remain closed till May 3 as per the extended COVID-19 lockdown, liquor shops will stay shut till April 20. The statement has given tipplers in the state, who have been deprived of their quota of alcohol ever since the lockdown was enforced on March 25, a ray of hope.

"I am optimistic that liquor shops and beer bars will reopen on April 20," one of the locals said..

