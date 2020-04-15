Left Menu
Cong seeks return of Uttarakhand resident stuck in other state

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:26 IST
Cong seeks return of Uttarakhand resident stuck in other state

The Congress on Wednesday sought the return of the Uttarakhand residents stuck in other states due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the coronavirus spread. Demanding immediate steps for their return, party leaders in a joint statement condemned the state government for its “indifference” over the matter.

"Are you waiting for Uttarakhandis to pour into the streets as the crowds did in Mumbai to take notice,” the leaders asked. "If you can send Gujaratis in 15 luxury buses from Haridwar to Gujarat during the lockdown, why can't you arrange 15 government buses for Uttarakhandis stranded in other states," a joint statement signed by Pradesh Congress vice-president Dhirendra Pratap read. "If anything goes wrong with them, the chief minister should be held responsible," the statement said.

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

