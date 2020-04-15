Ambulance driver held for ferrying people after charging money

Ambulance driver held for ferrying people after charging moneyPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:59 IST
The Delhi Police on Wednesday nabbed an ambulance driver for ferrying eight people from Haryana to Delhi after charging money during the countrywide lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to police, the ambulance with an Uttar Pradesh registration number, being driven by Krishan Kumar, was intercepted on NH-8 in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. Police became suspicious when there were people inside but no patient. A senior police officer said a deal was struck that Kumar would pick up these eight people from Manesar in Haryana and drop them to Basti in UP. The deal was fixed at Rs 16,000
All nine people, including the driver, are residents of Basti area. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the driver, police said, adding that the eight persons were sent to Mahipalpur shelter houses.
