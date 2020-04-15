Left Menu
Development News Edition

No evidence that pets can cause COVID-19, says official

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:04 IST
No evidence that pets can cause COVID-19, says official

Owners of pet animals need not panic over contracting COVID-19 from their pets because there is no evidence to suggest that the latter can cause the infection, a Telangana Veterinary and Animal Husbandry official said on Wednesday, advising people in the city not to abandon their pets. Veterinary scientists/veterinary doctors opined that pet owners need not panic, because there is no evidence that pet animals can cause the infection of COVID19 or that they get COVID -19 virus from human beings," Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Telangana, V Lakshma Reddy said in a release.

Observing that there are about two lakh pets in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, Reddy said some of the pet owners, out of fear of coronavirus infection from their pets, are leaving them on the streets. He advised pet owners against doing so.

The pet owners, to remain safe, should wash their hands after being around their animals and avoid direct contact, he said. There is no evidence of pets becoming sick with COVID-19, the release said.

Pet owners infected with COVID-19 should be isolated and quarantined, he added.PTI SJR WELCOME SJR WELCOME.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK extends cut-off date for state wage payments after protests

Britains finance ministry extended on Wednesday the cut-off date for its scheme to pay 80 of the wages of workers who are temporarily laid off because of the coronavirus crisis after protests from people who stood to miss out.The eligibilit...

Ryanair sees quick airline recovery marked by low fares

Ryanair is steeling for an airline price war that it expects to win once coronavirus restrictions are lifted and passengers flock back to tourist destinations, Chief Executive Michael OLeary told Reuters on Wednesday. Brushing off forecasts...

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi calls Trump WHO decision senseless, dangerous

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called President Donald Trumps decision to halt funding for the World Health Organization senseless and dangerous, and said it would be challenged.The Presidents halting of fun...

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis - More than two million cases - There have been at least 2,001,204 reported infections in 193 countries and territories since the virus emerged in China in December, according to an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020