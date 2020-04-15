127 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, five deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 766 on Wednesday with 127 new patients being reported, a health department official said. Eighty-eight of the new cases were reported from Ahmedabad.

Surat reported nine COVID-19 cases, while Vadodara reported eight cases on Wednesday. Narmada districtreported its first two cases during the day, as did Botad and Kheda districts which reported one coronavirus case each.

Among other districts, Bhavnagar reported two cases, Rajkot six, Panchmahal three and Anand seven. Five coronavirus patients died in the state on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in Gujarat to 33.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.