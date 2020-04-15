Left Menu
Noida: 5 arrested, 9 vehicles seized for defying lockdown

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:14 IST
Five people were arrested and nine vehicles were impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday for allegedly defying restrictions during the lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19, police said. Gautam Buddh Nagar is among the 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh where coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases) have been completely sealed off, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic.

"Two FIRs were registered on Wednesday for lockdown violations and five people arrested. A total of 548 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 149 of them, while another nine were impounded," the police said in a statement. The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the country-wide lockdown as announced by the central government. All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said.

According to official police figures, around 2,405 people have been arrested for violating lockdown restrictions since March 25 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Over three dozen localities have been completely sealed off across Noida and Greater Noida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and so far 80 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in the district, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

