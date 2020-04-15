Left Menu
Cops rope in volunteers to replenish manpower, enforce social distancing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:50 IST
Stretched to its limit and facing manpower shortage in the anti-corona fight, the Delhi police on Wednesday launched an innovative scheme aimed at roping in local volunteers to enforce social distancing in South West Delhi to curb the Covid-19 spread

Southern range Joint Commissioner of Police Devesh Srivastava, along with other officials, launched the scheme in Badarpur and Amar colony areas, said officials. "Total 138 volunteers have been registered so far under this scheme at Badarpur police station. The Badarpur area is thickly populated and the available strength of local police was quite less, following which a scheme of local volunteers was introduced in the area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. In Amar colony area, the scheme was mainly launched to enforce social distancing among customers and workers coming to Okhla mandi to purchase vegetables, the DCP said. The volunteers have been provided t-shirt, lower, whistle, goggles, face mask, gloves, head cover and identity card, the police said. They have also been briefed not to misbehave with anyone and follow social distancing norms. If some problem arises, then, they should inform the beat staff who would take legal action against defaulters, DCP added.

