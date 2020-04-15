Left Menu
63 new coronavirus cases in Pune, five deaths

Sixty-three new cases of coronavirus came to light in Pune on Wednesday while five patients died since Tuesday night, a health official said. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pune district reached 437 and the death toll rose to 43.

"As far as Pune city and rural parts are concerned, the total number of cases so far reported is 395 whereas in neighbouring PCMC (Pimpri Chichwad Municipal Corporation), 42 cases of COVID-19 have been reported," said an official from the District Health Department. Five coronavirus patients died at state-run Sassoon hospital taking death toll in Pune district to 43.

"One of them, a 38-year-old man with co-morbid conditions (existing ailments) succumbed to the infection on late Tuesday night. On Wednesday, four men aged 73, 34, 63 and 49, alll having co-morbid conditions, died in Sassoon," said a civic official..

  • Pune

