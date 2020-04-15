Left Menu
Man rapes woman from neighbourhood, arrested

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:40 IST
Man rapes woman from neighbourhood, arrested

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man from her neighbourhood in Greater Noida and the accused has been arrested, police said on Wednesday. The alleged incident took place on Tuesday at a village under Jarcha police station limits when the accused trespassed into the woman's house and fled after raping her, a senior official said.

"The woman, who has four children, on Tuesday alleged rape by the man after which an FIR was registered and proceedings initiated and the accused was arrested on Wednesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. "The woman was already known to the man. Both belong to the same community and live in the same neighbourhood. They both had family terms and visited each other's houses," Singh said.

The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said, adding that further proceedings were underway..

