WB govt to provide relief to workers, families from Bengal stranded in other states: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her government will provide financial aid and relief to migrant workers and families from the state stranded outside due to the nationwide lockdown. Seventeen more people have, meanwhile, tested positive for coronavirus in the state in the past 24 hours and five patients discharged after recovery.

The total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengal has risen to 163. The Union health ministry, however, put the tally at 213 on its website. "We have decided to provide financial aid and relief to migrant workers and families from Bengal stranded in other states. We are a poor state and have limited resources. But we will still help our people stranded outside," Banerjee told journalists.

She said she spoke to her Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray after a large number of migrant workers at Bandra in Mumbai on Tuesday demanded that they be transported back to their native places. "They (migrants) had no fault. Someone had announced that trains will be operating. That's why they gathered there. I've also spoken to a few in a group in Khar (also in Mumbai). We are trying to get in touch with them and are planning to send some money to them," she said.

Banerjee, who also holds the health portfolio, said doctors and nurses are working under tremendous pressure and they would be off-duty for a week after working for a week to refresh their body and mind. She also asked the police to consider if the duty hours of police personnel can be reduced.

The TMC leader, without naming anybody, appealed to everyone not to indulge in "communal and cheap" politics during the crisis caused by the pandemic. It has been decided that the West Bengal board's higher secondary examination will be conducted in June.

"The students of class 11 and colleges and universities would be promoted to the next class and semesters," she said. Banerjee had announced earlier this week that schools and colleges will remain closed till June 10.

When asked about the Centre's proposal of reopening just 18 jute mills in the state, Banerjee said such discrimination will not be accepted. "How can I discriminate among jute mills? If I allow the mills to open, all of them should start functioning with all precautionary measures with 15 per cent workforce," she said.

Banerjee said the Centre and several state governments such as Punjab and Telengana, besides the Union textile minister, have called her up seeking jute bags. The chief minister said tea plucking in gardens has been allowed to start with 25 per cent workforce. Brick kilns have also been told to resume functioning with 15 per cent workforce maintaining preventive protocols.

The state will also allow works related to land development, water harvesting and nursery. Small works in departments such as irrigation, the PHE, and road construction will be initiated involving local workers, she said, adding that those working for the 100 days MGNERGA scheme will also be utilised for the purpose.

Banerjee said industries in the rural areas should contact chief secretary Rajiva Sinha if they want to start operations maintaining the lockdown protocols and social distancing. She also criticized those who didn't allow a health worker of Beliaghata ID Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are being treated, to stay at her home in Nadia district and warned people involved in such activities of strict action.

Banerjee said she would be provided with a flat on rent by the state government to stay along with her family. She also criticised the incident of attack on policemen over building a quarantine centre in West Burdwan district.

