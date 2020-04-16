Left Menu
Mumbai airport facilitates evacuation of 3,700 passengers in 21 days

The Mumbai airport on Wednesday said it has helped in the evacuation of over 3700 foreign nationals with 20 repatriation flights during the first phase of nationwide lockdown to stem coronavirus spread.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2020 04:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 04:54 IST
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai airport on Wednesday said it has helped in the evacuation of over 3700 foreign nationals with 20 repatriation flights during the first phase of nationwide lockdown to stem coronavirus spread. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in a statement said it has facilitated the operation of flights carrying stranded passengers from Mumbai to London, Atlanta, Frankfurt, Singapore, Paris and Tokyo among other international destinations.

"GVK-MIAL managing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) evacuated over 3700 passengers with 20 repatriation flights between 25th March - 14th April 2020," the statement read. Besides this, CSMIA has maintained seamless cargo operations and has managed close to 240 cargo flight movements over the lockdown period that commenced on March 25. The cargo operations at CSMIA have recorded the highest number of exports and import delivery of cargo in a single day in India.

In the purview of the recent outbreak, the airport said that it has taken all the precautionary measures to ensure passenger safety while boarding and arriving at the airport. The airport has put up a stringent screening process right from the time passengers enter the airport to the time they board their flight, and the same process has been implemented for the arriving passengers as well. (ANI)

