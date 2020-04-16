Kerala govt issues order allowing conditional entry into the state amid lockdown

The Kerala government has issued an order giving permission for interstate travel during lockdown to those seeking treatment in the State, or pregnant women, and in case of death of a relative or imminent death. Entry will be allowed to pregnant women and any minors with her along with one attendant and a driver.

Necessary documents must be obtained by the competent authority in order to get entry into Kerala, according to the order issued by Chief Secretary, Tom Jose. The nationwide lockdown which was previously scheduled to end on April 14, has been further extended to May 3, keeping in view the rising number of cases of the infection. (ANI)

