Left Menu
Development News Edition

Duty comes first for braveheart cops in war against COVID-19

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-04-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 10:08 IST
Duty comes first for braveheart cops in war against COVID-19

At a time when people are staying at home to protect themselves from coronavirus, some braveheart police personnel are winning accolades for giving priority to duty and keeping their personal issues and safety aside. Showering praises, some social media users have termed these policemen as 'Corona Warriors'.

One such 'corona warrior' is Dahod's police sub- inspector P K Jadav, whose elder brother died in Ahmedabad recently. Instead of taking leave, Jadav went to work after completing the last rites of his brother. Taking note of his dedication for work, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani called on Jadav to praise him, the state police tweeted.

Another gutsy personnel is constable Indravijaysinh Rehvar, posted at Gambhoi police station in Sabarkantha. "Despite suffering from fracture on one arm, Rehvar, who was assigned the task of patrolling in a PCR van, resumed duty after getting his broken arm plastered. We appreciate his dedication for service," Sabarkantha Superintendent of Police Chaitanya Mandlik said.

In Morbi district, constable Vipul Fultariya refused to take leave even after getting the news of being blessed with a baby girl. "Instead, he went home, showered his love on his new born daughter and came back to resume his duty," Gujarat Police said in a tweet.

In Bhuj town of Kutch district, woman constable Alka Desai has been doing her duty carrying her two-year-old daughter along with her. Since her husband is also a police constable, there is no one at home to take care of the child.

"I have joined the police force to serve the nation. I can't take leave when the nation needs me the most. At the same time, I am also a mother. So I have decided to carry on my duty with my daughter along," Desai said.

After the authorities learnt about her dedication, she was assigned duty close to a police station where she can keep her daughter. Another 'corona warrior' is Jyoti Parikh, working as constable with Raopura police of Vadodara city.

Despite getting stitches on her forehead following an accident, she decided to resume her duty "in service of the nation", the Gujarat Police said in a tweet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapid testing kits from China's Guangzhou en route to India

A total of 6.5 lakh medical kits for rapid testing of COVID-19 has been despatched from Guangzhou Airport in China and is set to reach India later on Thursday, government sources said today. Rapid Antibody Testing Kits first lot of 3 lakh f...

Moody's reviews Tata Steel's Ba2 CFR, downgrades Tata Steel UK to B3

Moodys Investors Service has placed under review for downgrade Tata Steel Ltds Ba2 corporate family rating CFR. At the same time, Moodys has downgraded Tata Steels wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltds TSUKH CFR to B3 from B2 ...

India needs to step up coronavirus testing: experts

India needs to significantly ramp up the number of tests done across the country to trace COVID-19 infection if the virus is to be contained in time, experts said. The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 414 and the number of cases to 12,...

Bangladesh coast guard rescues 396 Rohingya in drifting boat; 24 dead

At least two dozen ethnic Rohingya died on a ship that drifted for weeks after failing to reach Malaysia, Bangladesh coastguard officials said on Thursday, following the rescue of 396 starving survivors. For years, Rohingya from Myanmar hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020