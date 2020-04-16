Man booked for illegal entry into Karnataka from Kerala

A person has been booked for allegedly entering the Dakshina Kannada district illegally during the lockdown period, police sources said. Mohammed Ashraf, a resident of Pudu in Bantwal taluk in Mangaluru and working at Malappuram in Kerala, was traced to the district based on information from the locals and put under quarantine in a hospital, the sources said.

Ashraf had come on a truck from Malappuram to the city and reached his hometown on April 11, they said. A case has been filed against him under IPC sections 269 and 270 for violating the lockdown order and staying here without taking mandatory medical tests for coronavirus, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

