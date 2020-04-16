Left Menu
Lockdown: Migrant workers protest in Surat for better food

PTI | Surat | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:27 IST
Around 100 migrant workers gathered in an industrial area of Surat city in Gujarat on Thursday afternoon and protested over the issue of food being served to them during the lockdown, officials said. The migrant workers and their family members, mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, sat on a street in Pandesara area, complaining that the food being served to them is not as per their taste, a local police officer said.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team, led by DCP Vidhi Chaudhari, rushed to the spot to convince the workers to adhere to lockdown rules. "It was a small issue about their food. The situation was brought under control," Chaudhari said.

Talking to reporters, some of the migrants said that food being served to them by NGOs is not as per their taste, as they prefer spicy and non-veg food. On Wednesday, hundreds of migrant workers had hit the streets in Pandol industrial area with a similar demand.

Thousands of migrants working in factories, diamond polishing units and textile units are stuck in Surat due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. They are being served food by the authorities with the help of NGOs. Two days back, migrant workers had come out in large numbers in Varachha area demanding that they should be allowed to go to their native places.

Last week, migrant workers, mostly from Odisha, had engaged in stone pelting and arson in Laskana area of the city with similar demand..

