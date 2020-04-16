Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 pm. . MDS4 KA-VIRUS-LD DEATH COVID-19: Death toll raises to 13 in K'taka; 34 new cases reported (Eds: Adds details) Bengaluru: A 66-year old man from the city, became the thirteenth COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka, where 34 new positive cases have been confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 313, the Health Department said on Thursday. .

MDS7 TN-VIRUS-CASES TN reports one COVID-19 death, 25 new cases Chennai: Tamil Nadu reported a fresh COVID-19 death while 25 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the state's toll due to it to 15 and total cases to 1,267 on Thursday, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. . MDS8 KL-LOCKDOWN-PATIENT Keralite man walks carrying ailing father on shoulder due to lockdown restrictions Kollam (Ker): A man carried his 89-year old ailing father on his shoulder and walked under the blazing sun for nearly one kilometre to their home after police allegedly stopped their autorickshaw citing lockdown restrictions in Punalur town in this south Kerala district. .

MDS9 PD-SCHEME-PROTEST Pondy Welfare Minister stages sit-in at Raj Nivas over rice scheme issue Puducherry: Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy on Thursday staged a sit in protest at Raj Nivas here, urging the Lt Governor to facilitate the implementation of free rice scheme for APL families also. . MDS11 AP-VIRUS-CURRENCY Currency notes turn out to be 'culprits' carrying coronavirus: AP police Amaravati(AP): Currency notes turned out to be the "culprit" carrying the coronavirus from infected persons and transmitting them to others, the Andhra Pradesh Police have found out.PTI SS PTI PTI.

