Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:33 IST
Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 pm. . MDS4 KA-VIRUS-LD DEATH COVID-19: Death toll raises to 13 in K'taka; 34 new cases reported (Eds: Adds details) Bengaluru: A 66-year old man from the city, became the thirteenth COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka, where 34 new positive cases have been confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 313, the Health Department said on Thursday. .

MDS7 TN-VIRUS-CASES TN reports one COVID-19 death, 25 new cases Chennai: Tamil Nadu reported a fresh COVID-19 death while 25 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the state's toll due to it to 15 and total cases to 1,267 on Thursday, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. . MDS8 KL-LOCKDOWN-PATIENT Keralite man walks carrying ailing father on shoulder due to lockdown restrictions Kollam (Ker): A man carried his 89-year old ailing father on his shoulder and walked under the blazing sun for nearly one kilometre to their home after police allegedly stopped their autorickshaw citing lockdown restrictions in Punalur town in this south Kerala district. .

MDS9 PD-SCHEME-PROTEST Pondy Welfare Minister stages sit-in at Raj Nivas over rice scheme issue Puducherry: Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy on Thursday staged a sit in protest at Raj Nivas here, urging the Lt Governor to facilitate the implementation of free rice scheme for APL families also. . MDS11 AP-VIRUS-CURRENCY Currency notes turn out to be 'culprits' carrying coronavirus: AP police Amaravati(AP): Currency notes turned out to be the "culprit" carrying the coronavirus from infected persons and transmitting them to others, the Andhra Pradesh Police have found out.PTI SS PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mixed blessing for some, as S.Africa shelters homeless in schools, stadiums

South Africa, like many nations, has long viewed homelessness as an inevitable fact of modern life, but the coronavirus epidemic is offering an unexpected chance to give those on the streets a roof over their heads.Thousands are being house...

South Africa to allow mines to operate at 50% capacity during lockdown

South Africa will allow mines to operate at 50 capacity during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to amended government regulations published on Thursday.The government had ordered most underground mines ...

US STOCKS-Lockdown easing hopes lift futures ahead of jobless claims

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday, as hopes President Donald Trump would ease strict stay-at-home restrictions lifted the mood even as investors braced for another staggering jobless claims figure. Trump is expected to annou...

Russia, US should help each other during pandemic: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the global coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for his country to work together with the United States, the Kremlin said Thursday. President Putin believes this pandemic is the time to help each ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020