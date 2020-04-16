Southern Railway sets up helpline for transport of essentials

Chennai, Apr 16(PTI): The Southern Railway has set up a dedicated 24x7 helpline to ensure there is swift and efficient transport of utilities (SETU) among states. The commercial branch of Southern Railway has set up the helpline -- 9025342449 -- manned by three probationary officers to cater to the demands of customers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala who could make an enquiry for transportation of essentials and items like personal protection equipment, masks and medicines.

The requests collected through the helpline would be forwarded to the concerned division of the Railways which would check the feasibility of transporting the goods. The facility to be available till May 3 would serve as an one stop solution, a press release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initially announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in March till April 14 to check the spread of coronavirus. He later extended it till May 3.PTI VIJ BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.