Yashwantrao Chavan Open University contributes Rs 10 crore to CM Relief Fund

Maharashtra-based Yashwantrao Chavan Open University has contributed Rs. 10 crores to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on Thursday to boost the fight against COVID-19.

The contribution comes at a time when, according to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of positive COVID-19 cases (2,916) in the country.

The university had earlier put an advisory on its website asking everyone to download the Government of India's Aarogya Setu mobile application which disseminates relevant medical advisories concerning COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.