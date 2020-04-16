Left Menu
Provide assistance to Mizo community in Meghalaya: Zoramthanga writes to Conrad Sangma

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:50 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday wrote to his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma seeking his assistance to extend humanitarian aid to the Mizo community living in Meghalaya. Zoramthanga said that a sizeable number of Mizo people lives in Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya comprising of students, professionals, permanent residents and also visitors, who are stranded in the state due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

"I would like to request you to kindly extend assistance to them by way of security, food, other daily requirement and medical care," Zoramthanga said in his letter. He said that his government has extended all possible help to outsiders, including those from Meghalaya.

Zoramthanga also thanked the Meghalaya government for its tireless efforts and help extended to late Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang, the first COVID-19 patient in Meghalaya, who died on Wednesday, from the time he was diagnosed with the virus till his burial. The Mizoram chief minister also thanked the residents, local leaders and Presbyterian Church of Riathsamthiah for allowing the burial of Dr Sailo's body in their locality.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mizoram branch on Thursday deeply mourned the sudden and untimely death of Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang. In a letter addressed to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the association said Dr Sailo dedicated his whole life in the service and care of the people of Meghalaya.

