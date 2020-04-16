Delhi Police organises magic show at shelter home to spread COVID-19 awareness

The Delhi Police on Thursday organised a magic show at a shelter home for migrant workers in Lajpat Nagar, officials said. Over 250 people, including 30 women and 42 children, are staying at the shelter home. "Magician Rajkumar from Delhi School of Music and his team performed magic tricks at the shelter home and motivated migrants to follow social distancing," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) RP Meena said.

