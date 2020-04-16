Left Menu
Indian Railways provides 10500 isolation beds for COVID-19 patient

The government on Thursday said that over 10,500 isolation beds for COVID-19 patients made available by Indian Railways and over 5000 train coaches have been converted into quarantine facilities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:07 IST
Rajeev Jain, official in Ministry of Civil Aviation addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The government on Thursday said that over 10,500 isolation beds for COVID-19 patients made available by Indian Railways and over 5000 train coaches have been converted into quarantine facilities. "Indian railways has made over 10,500 isolation beds for COVID-19 and over 5000 train coaches converted as quarantine facilities. Around 5,000 beds in 17 dedicated hospitals and 33 isolated hospital blocks in railway hospitals have been identified for treating COVID-19 patients," an official said.

"The Indian Railways has provided over 16 lakhs free meals till April 15. From March 24 to April 14, Over 8 lakh wagons carried supplies to keep the supply chain functional," he added. He informed that a core group was formed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) for undertaking Lifeline Udaan Initiative to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country.

"A total of 247 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udaan by Air India, Alliance Air, Indian Air Force, and private carriers. Over 418 tonnes of cargo transported by these flights. More than 2.45 lakh km aerial distance was covered by lifeline Udaan flights," he said. The official further informed that the Ministry of Road Transport has ordered to extend the validities of fitness certificates, permits (all types) which would have expired on Feb 1 to June 30.

"About Rs. 10, 000 crores have been released by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to contractors using digital payment platforms," he added.

