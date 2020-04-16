Left Menu
54 arrested for defying lockdown: Noida police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:15 IST
Fifty-four people were arrested and 16 vehicles impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly defying restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, police said. Gautam Buddh Nagar is among the 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh where coronavirus hotspots have been completely sealed off, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic.

"Seventeen FIRs were registered on Thursday for lockdown violations and 54 people arrested. A total of 541 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 204 of them, while another 16 were impounded," police said in a statement. The FIRs were registered under the Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) over violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the nationwide lockdown as announced by the central government. All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said.

According to official police figures, around 2,459 people have been arrested for violating lockdown restrictions since March 25 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. More than three dozen localities have been completely sealed off across Noida and Greater Noida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and so far 92 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in the district, officials said.

