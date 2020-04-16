MHA says Zoom is not a safe platform, issues advisory

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday said that online video-conferencing software Zoom "is not a safe platform" and issued an advisory for those who want to use it. Earlier last week, the private search engine company Google also issued a ban on the use of Zoom teleconferencing platforms for its employees citing security concerns.

Zoom has become one of the most popular services for free video chatting during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Zoom's vulnerabilities have been in the spotlight earlier. The company has faced criticism for lax privacy and security protections, like in July 2019 when a macOS flaw allowed a Zoom URL to forcibly activate a MacBook webcam. (ANI)

