COVID-19 death toll in Indore reaches 47

The death toll due tocoronavirus in Indore city, which is the worst-affeted bypandemic in Madhya Pradesh, rose to 47 on Thursday with fivepersons dying

Five COVID-19 patients including two brothers aged 63and 52 died during the day

Further, test reports of three others who had died inthe past one week also came on Thursday, confirming that theyhad coronavirus, said Chief Medical and Health Officer,Indore, Praveen Jadia. HWP LAL MAS KRK KRK

