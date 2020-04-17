Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's economy contracts 6.8 pc in first quarter of 2020

China's economy contracted 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 17-04-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 09:18 IST
China's economy contracts 6.8 pc in first quarter of 2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

China's economy contracted 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday. The world's second-largest economy has been hit by drastic measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus which has infected over two million people worldwide.

"According to the preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product (GDP) of China was 20,650.4 billion yuan (about $3 trillion) in the first quarter of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 6.8 percent at comparable prices," the bureau said in a report. This is the first time that China's economy has shrunk since 1976 and is worse for a single quarter since the country started publishing such figures in 1992, according to CNN.

The Chinese mainland reported more than 80,000 cases of coronavirus and over 3,000 deaths. Extensive lockdowns were put in place to curb the spread of virus, which originated in China's Wuhan province late last year, bringing the country to a standstill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two recover from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, receive warm send-off from medical staff

Two people undergoing treatment for coronavirus have been discharged from a hospital here following their recovery, authorities said on Friday. Doctors and other medical support staff were seen giving a heartwarming farewell to the two at t...

Myanmar to free almost 25,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty: president

Myanmar will release almost 25,000 prisoners in an amnesty to mark the traditional New Year, the presidents office said on Friday.President Win Myint said 24,896 people jailed across the country, including 87 foreigners, would be freed unco...

FACTBOX-Non OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC, agreed on Sunday to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day bpd for May and June in an effort to prop up oil prices as the coronavirus outbreak slashe...

Mark Ruffalo open for a Hulk stand-alone

Hollywood superstar Mark Ruffalo found fame world over as Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but he is yet to feature in a stand-alone FILM and the actor has an idea about taking the story forward. Ruffalo has played the role in four seq...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020