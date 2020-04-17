Pak Army shells civilian areas, forward posts in Poonch

Pak Army shells civilian areas, forward posts in PoonchPTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-04-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 13:55 IST
The Pakistan Army on Friday shelled civilians areas and forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in town sectors of Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said. This is 13th consecutive day of shelling and firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.
On Thursday, Pakistan targeted civilian areas and forwards posts along the LoC in three sectors of Poonch and Rajouri districts, officials said. "At about 1100 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Qasba & Kirni sectors of district Poonch by firing with small arms", Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said.
The Indian Army retaliating befittingly in all these sectors, he added.PTI AB DV DV.
