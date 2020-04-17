Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paulo Coelho writes 2 illustrated tales for kids

PTI | Brasilia | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 14:32 IST
Paulo Coelho writes 2 illustrated tales for kids
File photo Image Credit: Instagram / PauloCoelho

Popular author Paulo Coelho has come up with two illustrated tales for children which speak of empathy, faith, trust and hope in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. The Brazilian novelist, best known for his book "The Alchemist", has written these stories - "A, B, C, D…" and "The Meaning of Peace" particularly for parents to read out to their children.

The books will be available online on his website. "A, B, C, D…" talks about a priest who addresses some workers from one of Rio de Janeiro's poorest districts who gathered at the church to celebrate Easter service.

Both the books have been translated and reviewed from Portuguese by Margaret Jull Costa and the covers designed by Mireia Barreras. "The Meaning of Peace" is about a king who ruled over a kingdom where everyone is happy but his neighboring kingdoms are in a constant state of war. He then organizes a painting competition and announces a prize of 10 gold coins for the best picture of peace.

Finally, he selected a work in which a bird is seen bringing some food for its baby amid strong winds threatening to blow away its nest. "For me, that is the true meaning of peace. When your heart is full of joy when you are capable of having a family and fighting for it, it doesn't matter what is going on around you, because with the peace you have overcome all difficulties," the king told his subjects.

The painting then traveled to many other kingdoms. Coelho was born in 1947 in the city of Rio De Janerio. He has been the United Nations Messenger of Peace, since 2007 and it has allowed him to promote intercultural dialogue and to focus on the needs of the children.

His books "The Spy", "Adultery", "Inspirations" and the most-recent "Hippie" have been published by Penguin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Super-charged stocks race toward second weekly gain

World stock markets made a super-charged sprint towards a second straight week of gains on Friday after President Donald Trump laid out plans to gradually reopen the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy following similar moves elsewhere.The bulls w...

Waste not, want not: Hong Kong cafe zeros in on reducing trash

A zero food waste cafe in Hong Kong is trying to tackle the financial hubs escalating trash problem by providing meals that are fully compostable, such as vegetables and herb flatbreads, and packaging that is turned into fertiliser.MANAs ec...

Kuwait processing applications from Indians under amnesty scheme: MEA

Kuwait has started processing applications from Indian workers under the amnesty scheme declared by its government in view of difficulties caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Fr...

Containment ops to be scaled down if no secondary COVID-19 case for 4 weeks: Govt

Containment operations will be scaled down if no secondary positive case of COVID-19 is reported from a quarantine zone for at least four weeks after the last confirmed test has been isolated and all his contacts have been followed up for 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020