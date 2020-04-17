Left Menu
No COVID-19 cases in 3 hotspots of Delhi in last 15 days: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday informed that no new coronavirus cases have been reported from the three locations, including Dilshad Garden for the last 15 days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:02 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday informed that no new coronavirus cases have been reported from the three locations, including Dilshad Garden for the last 15 days. Asked about the conduction of 'Operation Shield', Jain said that the Delhi government has identified a total of 60 containment zones so far under the operation.

"No case has been reported in the last 15 days from three locations in the national capital, including Dilshad Garden. 60 containment zones have been identified till now," he told ANI here. Notably, apart from Dilshad Garden, 'Operation Shield' was successful in two hotspots in -- Vasundhara Enclave and Khichripur. Both these areas were sealed on March 31.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has recorded 1,640 of COVID-19 cases, out of which 51 people have been cured and 38 have lost their lives so far. (ANI)

