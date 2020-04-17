Left Menu
Uttarakhand districts categorised into 3 zones for lockdown implementation: Minister

Uttarakhand urban development minister Madan Kaushik on Friday said that the districts in the state have been categorised into three zones -- red, orange and green -- where different levels of prohibitions would be in place to prevent coronavirus spread.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:00 IST
Uttarakhand cabinet minister Madan Kaushik speaking to ANI in Dehradun on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand urban development minister Madan Kaushik on Friday said that the districts in the state have been categorised into three zones -- red, orange and green -- where different levels of prohibitions would be in place to prevent coronavirus spread. "In red zones, all movements will be prohibited during the lockdown. Only essential services will be provided to the residents of these red zones at their doorstep. On the other hand, some movement will be allowed in orange zones," Kaushik told ANI here.

He said that if more coronavirus cases are reported from Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts, they will also be categorized as red zones. As of now, only Dehradun has been categorized as the red zone and all the movement has been prohibited in the area.

All the remaining districts in the state have been categorized as green zones where several lockdown norms will be relaxed after April 20 as per the central government's guidelines. According to officials, the states cannot relax the lockdown guidelines further than the central government's recommendation but can impose stricter ones.

The Centre had extended the lockdown, which was earlier scheduled to end on April 14, till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus but has decided to conditionally relax the norms from April 20 to allow some industrial activities. (ANI)

