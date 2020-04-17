Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRDO develops contactless sanitiser dispenser to prevent spread of COVID-19

In its continuous quest to contribute towards the fight against COVID-19, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a contactless sanitiser dispenser which helps in preventing the spread of the infection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:02 IST
DRDO develops contactless sanitiser dispenser to prevent spread of COVID-19
S Joshi, Technology Advisor to DRDO Chairman. . Image Credit: ANI

In its continuous quest to contribute towards the fight against COVID-19, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a contactless sanitiser dispenser which helps in preventing the spread of the infection. "DRDO has developed a contactless sanitiser dispenser and deployed it at its HQ. The machine dispenses sanitiser for 20 seconds without any touch and helps to disinfect people entering buildings. Such machines can be provided to other agencies also," said S Joshi, Technology Advisor to DRDO Chairman.

Ministry of Defence in a statement said the unit operates without contact and is activated through an ultrasonic sensor. A single fluid nozzle with a low flow rate is used to generate aerated mist to dispense the hand rub sanitiser. This sanitises the hands with minimum wastage. Using the atomiser, only 5-6 ml sanitiser is released for 12 seconds in one operation and it gives the full cone spray over both palms so that disinfection of hands is complete. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576: health ministry,

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576 health ministry,...

Just wasn't available at that time: Hugh Jackman on turning down 'Cats'

Hugh Jackman, who played Jean Valjean in Tom Hoopers Les Miserables, said he did not reunite with the director on his much-derided musical Cats because of his busy scheduled. The Australian actor, in an interview with the Daily Beast, confi...

Now, Jio subscribers can recharge others' accounts, earn commission

Reliance Jio has introduced a new system to enable its subscribers to recharge the account of any customer on its network through a mobile app and also earn around 4 per cent commission. The development comes at a time when many people a...

UK fundraiser helps Indian-origin COVID-19 victim with funeral costs

An online fundraising drive to cover the funeral expenses of an Indian-origin woman, who died of COVID-19 while her daughter is battling the deadly virus, attracted over 6,000 pounds within a day. Anusuya Chandra Mohan, in her 60s, passed a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020