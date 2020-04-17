Some govt offices, industries to open from April 20: Goa CM

It will be compulsory to wear masks in Goa from April 20 in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday. He said some industrial units and government offices could reopen from April 20 after proper medical precautions are put in place.

Goa had seven COVID-19 patients, and six of them have been discharged following recovery. "Masks will be made compulsory from April 20. We will also take strict action against those spitting. We will open a few government offices from April 20 and install thermal guns at the entrances to check all those who come in. We have procured 1,000 such guns," he said.

Sawant said meetings are being held to decide which activities could resume after April 20. "After April 20, Goa State Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) will be empowered to allow industries to open after taking proper precautions. They will have to obey social distancing norms and will not be allowed to bring labourers from outside the state," he said.

Sawant said a statewide community health survey had been completed, and some 25,000-30,000 people have been identified with respiratory diseases. "If they have travel history or contacts with those having travel history, they will be tested for the virus," he added.

