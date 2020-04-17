Army Jawan goes missing while patrolling on Indo-Tibet border in HP

Shimla, Apr 17 (PTI) An army jawan went missing while patrolling on the Indo-Tibet border in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, police said on Friday. The soldier, Prakash Ralla, of the 7 Madras Regiment had gone missing during patrolling on April 7 and the army lodged a missing person report at the Pooh police station on April 9, the police said.

Efforts are on to search for the missing jawan, who is feared to have drowned in the Sutlej river after accidentally falling from a mountain peak, they added. Officials said 10 jawans of 7 Madras Unit went on short range patrolling towards Dhaga bridge on the Tibet border from Khab to Tashigang and Somangch. Two jawans were left behind on their way back to Khab base camp from Dhaga bridge.

The eight jawans kept waiting midway for the two jawans. Later, they decided to reach Khab base camp as it was getting dark. The next morning, army jawans started searching for the two missing jawans. One jawan was found lying in an injured condition and was taken to a hospital in Pooh town for treatment, they said.

The other missing jawan, Prakash Ralla, could not be traced. It is feared that the two jawans lost their way while returning to Khab base camp and fell after slipping from mountain peaks, the officials said. Efforts are on to search for Ralla, they added.

