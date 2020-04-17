Shutdown norms thrown to wind in Karnataka, people swarm

Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:23 IST
In twin instances of disregard for lockdown norms in Karnataka, scores of people allegedly swarmed a farmhouse near here to get a glimpse of the wedding of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's son while devotees took part in the chariot festival of a temple in the COVID-19 hotspot of Kalaburagi district. While Kumaraswamy said social distancing was maintained and all precautionary measures were taken at the wedding of his son Nikhil at a farm house in nearby Bidadi, the ruling BJP alleged the JD(S) first family flouted the norms ignoring the Central government's guidelines.

Nikhil, the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, tied the nuptial knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Karnataka housing minister M Krishnappa. The marriage was solemnised at Kumaraswamy's Kethaganahalli farmhouse at Bidadi, about 34 km from here in the neighbouring Ramanagara district, a JD(S) stronghold.

Kumaraswamy took to Twitter to thank his party MLAs, leaders and workers for "staying away" from the event and blessing his son from their houses. In a series of tweets, he said social distancing was maintained and all precautionary measures were taken throughout the event.

The JD(S) leader promised that once things normalise, he would throw a grand reception where "we all will sit together and have food." Ramanagar BJP district president M Rudresh, however alleged,"The information we have is that at least 150 to 200 vehicles were given permission to attend the event...till now Ramanagara is safe from coronavirus and is in the green zone. If at all the disease spreads in Ramanagara, the entire blame will be on Deve Gowda's family." Rudresh also said he will approach police authorities on how permission was granted for such a "large gathering".

JD(S) leaders T A Sharavana and N H Konaraddi denied the allegations and asserted that all norms were duly followed. In Kalaburagi district, meanwhile, police said the chariot festival of a Lord Shiva temple was organised with the participation of a large number of devotees.

Five organisers of the event have been arrested while the area sub-inspector of police and a district official suspended in connection with the violation, they said. The annual chariot festival of Lord Siddalingeshwara temple in Ravoor village in Chittapur taluk was organised on Thursday morning for about 15-20 minutes despite the management agreeing not to go ahead with it in view of the lockdown, a police official said.

"Five people (organisers) have been arrested while a police sub inspector and a official from the district administration suspended," Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang told PTI. Kalaburagi is one of the major COVID-19 hotspots where the first coronavirus death in the country had taken place.

Till Thursday, the district has reported 20 positive cases, including three deaths. There are 14 active cases undergoing treatment in the district.PTI GMS VGN VS BN VS VS

