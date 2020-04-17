Left Menu
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:37 IST
MP: Number of coronavirus patients up by 12 to 1,310

The number of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh went up to 1,310 with 12 more persons testing positive on Friday, health department officials said. The total includes 842 from Indore who had tested positive for the infection till Thursday night, they said.

As coronavirus claimed the lives of six more persons since late Thursday night- four in Dewas and one each in Khargone and Bhopal- the state's death toll has reached 69, the officials said. As per the reports received so far, the virus has now expanded its footprint to 25 out of the total 52 districts of the state.

In Bhopal, one more case was reported, which raised the count of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 197, officials said. Four persons tested positive in Dhar, three in Hoshangabad, and one each in Ujjain, Betul, Dewas and Mandsaur.

Of the 69 COVID-19 deaths in the state, 47 were reported in Indore alone, they said. So far, six persons each have died in Bhopal and Ujjain, five in Dewas, four in Khargone and one in Chhindwara.

Apart from Bhopal, Morena district has recorded 14 cases, Jabalpur 13, Ujjain 31 (one new), Hoshangabad 19 (three new), Khargone 39, Barwani 22, Raisen eight, Gwalior six, Khandwa 33, Dewas 18 (one new), Sheopur three, Vidisha 13, Chhindwara four, Satna two, Dhar 10 (four new), Shivpuri two, Ratlam 12, Shajapur five, Mandsaur eight (one new), Agar Malwa four and Betul two (one new), Tikamgarh, Alirajpur and Sagar one each, the health officials said. Two patients hail from other states.

So far, 68 patients have recovered and returned home, the officials said. The health officials also said that 408 containment zones have been created across the affected cities in the state to curb the spread of he virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

