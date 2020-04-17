98 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan
With 98 people testing positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan today, the total number of positive cases in the State has risen to 1,229 said Rajasthan Health Department.
The Health Department also reported two new deaths in the State, mounting the death toll to 17.
With 1076 new cases and 32 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 13,835 (including 11616 active cases, 1766 cured/discharged/migrated and 452 deaths) said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)
