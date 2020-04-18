Left Menu
Kerala govt likely to relax lockdown in several districts

The Kerala government would likely give lockdown relaxations in several districts, in coming days, depending upon the number of coronavirus cases and disease threat.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-04-2020 03:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 03:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala government would likely give lockdown relaxations in several districts, in coming days, depending upon the number of coronavirus cases and disease threat. For the purpose, the government has categorised the districts into Red, Orange A, Orange B and Green categories.

The districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, have been categorised as the red zone and would remain under total lockdown until May 3. While Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Wayanad and Thrissur, have been classified as Orange B category regions, where curfew can be removed from April 20. The districts of Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam, categorised as Orange A regions, will follow suit from April 24.

Kottayam and Idukki, which fall in Green category, will be under the lockdown till April 20. The lockdown relaxation is likely to be given thereafter. As per the Union Health Ministry, 395 COVID-19 positive cases have confirmed in Kerala, of which 245 have been cured and discharged while three have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

