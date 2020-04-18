Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: GoM reviews ways to mitigate hardships of poor people

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 14:19 IST
Coronavirus: GoM reviews ways to mitigate hardships of poor people

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday chaired a meeting of a Gorup of Ministers (GoM) with a focus on finding ways to mitigate the hardships being faced by people across the country. Government sources said the GoM on coronavirus crisis also reviewed various measures being initiated by concerned ministries to allow partial economic activity in "non-hotspot zones" from April 20.

It was the fifth meeting of the GoM headed by the defence minister. "Interacted with the GoM on the COVID-19 situation. We discussed ways to mitigate the hardships faced by the people and the role ministries can play in providing relief to people," Singh tweeted.

The lockdown had shone the spotlight on the miseries of lakhs of migrant workers whose journeys on foot from several urban centres to their villages hundreds of kilometres away had grabbed headlines for many days last month. Several opposition parties have demanded the government to announce specific welfare measures to help poor people as the lockdown has triggered job losses due to economic disruptions.

He said the guidelines to allow limited activities and the measures as announced by the Reserve Bank of India were also appreciated. "The GoM obtained feedback from various ministers on the overall situation. It appreciated the decision of gradual opening up of economic activity in areas which have not reported any coronavirus cases," said a source.

Sources said the GoM also appreciated disbursement of Rs 31,000 crore to more than 33.25 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to help the economically weaker sections of population. The meeting was attended by Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Civil Aviation Minsister Hardeep Singh Puri were also among those who attended the meeting. India went under a total shutdown of 21 days from March 25 to April 14 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extending the lockdown till May 3, adding the drastic measures would be relaxed in some areas from April 20.

On Wednesday, the Home Ministry issued detailed guidelines allowing certain sectors to resume their economic activities from April 20. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded a total of 14,378 coronavirus cases and 480 people lost their lives in the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress says govt doing 'injustice' to retailers, seeks level-playing field for them

The Congress on Saturday highlighted the plight of retail traders during lockdown, alleging the government is doing injustice to them by allowing only e-commerce companies to sell non-essential itemsCongress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken d...

Envoy says over 2,200 stranded French citizens evacuated from India post lockdown

Over 2,200 French citizens who were stranded in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown have been evacuated till now, Frances ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, said on Saturday, while appreciating the excellent cooperation of central and loc...

Screening of entire Lovely Professional University campus shall be completed by today evening: Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab

The screening of the entire Lovely Professional University campus shall be completed by today evening, said KBS Sidhu, Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab on Saturday. Thereafter, Administration shall be focusing on the PG accommodations around th...

Thomas Rhett, daughters perform song from 'Frozen' for 'Disney Singalong Special'

American singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett Atkins, along with his daughters made a special appearance on The Disney Family Singalong. According to People magazine, the 30-year-old singers daughters, 4-and-a-half-year-old Willa Gray, and 2-and-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020