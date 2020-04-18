Pema Khandu visits Arunachal-Assam border, reviews situation

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday visited the Banderdewa check gate at the Assam- Arunachal Pradesh border near Itanagar and reviewed the measures taken to screen those entering the state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He spoke to police and administrative officials deployed there, besides the health workers on duty.

Khandu also visited the state control room for COVID- 19 in Naharlagun, set up to answer public queries, monitor activities and coordinate among various agencies involved in containment measures. The chief minister also appreciated the women personnel of the IRB who are also stitching masks for locals, besides taking care of security duties.

"It is the true testimony of a team effort, Khandu said. Arunachal Pradesh at present has no active COVID-19 cases with the lone patient from Lohit district being discharged from hospital on Friday.

A total of 9,021 people are in home quarantined in the state at present, while 184 people have been admitted to quarantine facilities, health department officials said.

