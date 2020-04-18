Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pema Khandu visits Arunachal-Assam border, reviews situation

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 18-04-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 14:43 IST
Pema Khandu visits Arunachal-Assam border, reviews situation
Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday visited the Banderdewa check gate at the Assam- Arunachal Pradesh border near Itanagar and reviewed the measures taken to screen those entering the state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He spoke to police and administrative officials deployed there, besides the health workers on duty.

Khandu also visited the state control room for COVID- 19 in Naharlagun, set up to answer public queries, monitor activities and coordinate among various agencies involved in containment measures. The chief minister also appreciated the women personnel of the IRB who are also stitching masks for locals, besides taking care of security duties.

"It is the true testimony of a team effort, Khandu said. Arunachal Pradesh at present has no active COVID-19 cases with the lone patient from Lohit district being discharged from hospital on Friday.

A total of 9,021 people are in home quarantined in the state at present, while 184 people have been admitted to quarantine facilities, health department officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal is home away from home for some stranded foreign tourists during COVID-19 crisis

Nepal, which for decades has been a magnet for adventurers, thrill-seekers and mountain lovers, is now a preferred destination for some foreign tourists seeking protection from the deadly coronavirus that has been wreaking havoc across the ...

Centre gave funds, foodgrain to Punjab to combat COVID-19: Harsimrat Badal

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh raised the issue of a special package and release of GST arrears with the Centre, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday claimed that the central government had given funds and foodg...

Amid cos rescinding internship offers, RIL keeps commitment, digitally onboards 84 summer interns

Amid some companies beginning to rescind their internship and job offers to fight the slowdown, Reliance Industries Ltd RIL has kept its commitment to summer interns and has digitally onboarded them as the nationwide lockdown prevented phys...

26 Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive for coronavirus

At least 26 Indian Navy personnel have tested positive for coronavirus at the strategically-located Western Naval Command in Mumbai, in the first case of a major outbreak of the deadly infection in the armed forces. All the infected sailors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020