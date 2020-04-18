Nagpur reports four new COVID-19 cases; total 63

Four new COVID-19 cases have beendetected in Maharashtra's Nagpur, taking the number of theinfected people to 63, an official said on Saturday

The fresh cases--all detected in the last 24 hours--were contacts of those patients who had tested positive forcoronavirus earlier, he said

"All of them were quarantined," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

