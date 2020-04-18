Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brush with law during lockdown: salon owner, customers booked

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:08 IST
Brush with law during lockdown: salon owner, customers booked

The police in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district have booked a hair salon owner and two of his customers for violation of lockdown. The two customers were taken to the police station -- alongwith the salon owner -- half shaven with wet foam on their faces, said a local official.

Police received information on Friday morning that a salon owner had opened his shop in Deokar Panand area for two customers and reached the spot when shaves were underway. The trio were taken to Juna Rajwada Police Station, and cases under section of 188 of IPC (defiance of public servant's order) as well as relevant sections of Mumbai Police Act and Disaster Management Act were registered against them.

They were allowed to go home later, the police official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Hope and 'khaki' helped me defeat coronavirus: Delhi policeman

He remained hopeful in the midst of all the obstacles and thought of the khaki he had worn all his adult life. The courage his uniform espoused helped him win against an adversary as mysterious as the coronavirus. Assistant Sub-Inspector Je...

Woman travels from Jalna to Gujarat,tests coronavirus positive

At least 15 people working in a small industrial unit in Jalna district of Maharashtra have been shifted to government hospital after a 30-year-old woman worker tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday. Authorities are no...

Virus takes cheer out of Zimbabwe independence celebration

Zimbabwe on Saturday celebrated the 40th anniversary of its independence, but without the traditional pomp and nationwide rallies because of a coronavirus lockdown. In an address on national television, President Emmerson Mnangagwa voiced o...

Srinath didn't get the credit he deserved, feels Pollock

Javagal Srinath spearheaded Indias pace attack in the 90s with aplomb but former South African seamer Shaun Pollock believes the Indian never got the credit he deserved. Srinath played 67 Tests and 229 ODIs between 1991 and 2003, taking 236...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020