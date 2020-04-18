Left Menu
Foreign nationals booked for spitting,sneezing inside lift

18-04-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two foreign nationals, who were under home quarantine at an apartment in the city, have been booked for sneezing and spitting inside the lift, police said on Saturday. Five citizens of Vietnam, including two women, who arrived here in March in connection with the areca nut trade, were stuck due to the lockdown clamped to check the spread of coronavirus and were in quarantine at their apartment.

As per the complaint to the police from the apartment owners association, the foreign nationals started behaving in an indecent way after their 14-day home quarantine period ended. They were spitting and sneezing in the lift, which was caught on CCTV camera.

Kadri police visited the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation, after which all the five were shifted to the quarantine facility at the ESI hospital for another two weeks. Two of them have also been booked under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), the sources said.

