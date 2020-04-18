Enforce lockdown more strictly: Maha Dy CM to Pune officials

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday directed the Pune administration to enforce the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak more strictly over the next eight days. Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad municipal limits have seen over 550 COVID-19 cases.

PMC Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, who was present at the meeting chaired by Pawar, said, in the next eight days, the restrictions in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad will be even more stringent. "The state government's decision to resume some industrial and commercial activities from April 20 will not be applicable to Pune city and PCMC which are red zones," he said.

He added that PMC health officials will also take at leastseven days to complete the house to house screening. An official said there may be some relaxation from lockdown norms in rural parts of the district as per government guidelines, though a call is yet to be taken on resumption of industrial activities in MIDC.

