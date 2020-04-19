75-year-old man tests coronavirus positive in Varanasi

A 75-year-old Varanasi resident has been found coronavirus positive, said Kaushal Raj Sharma, District Magistrate Varanasi on Sunday. The man resides in Pitarkunda area under Sigra Police Station of the district.

DM Varanasi further informed ANI that the district administration may take a decision to seal the area in order to halt the spread of the infection. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

