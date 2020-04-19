Environmentalists criticise AP govt over housing project on mangrove land

Left Menu
Environmentalist Bolisetty Satyanarayana has slammed the Andhra Pradesh government over a housing project in East Godavari, which he claimed will destroy mangroves.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-04-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 10:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Environmentalist Bolisetty Satyanarayana has slammed the Andhra Pradesh government over a housing project in East Godavari, which he claimed will destroy mangroves. Satyanarayana, who is an environment conservationist, in a letter to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, said that mangroves should not be destroyed for the project for housing for the poor.

Noting that mangroves are protected under the National Forest Act and National Bio-Diversity Act, he condemned the government "for its attempts to encroach 100 acres of mangroves, even during lockdown period". Satyanarayana sought Chief Minister's intervention in the matter and called for stopping all activities on the mangroves' land immediately, saying if it was not done, they will seek legal remedies.

East Godavari district officials are clearing over acres of land with mangroves for the housing site. Conservationists accused officials of showing overenthusiasm in clearing the land of mangroves. Environmentalist T Pathanjali Sastry said that mangroves play an important role in protecting seashores from erosion, high winds, and cyclone.

He recalled that the Mumbai High Court had ordered that constructions within 50 meters on all sides of mangroves be stopped. (ANI)

