Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will resume some industrial activity from Monday: Thackeray

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:29 IST
Will resume some industrial activity from Monday: Thackeray

Maharashtra will resume some industrial activity in the green and orange coronavirus zones in the state a restricted manner from April 20, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Sunday. Industries in these zones will get permission to resume operations under some restrictions, Thackeray said in a video message.

"We have to turn this arthachakra (stuck wheel of the chariot of economy) from April 20," Thackeray said. Industries ready to provide accommodation to their workers during the lockdown will be given food grain supply and permission for raw material from the state, he said.

"The state government is allowing the industries from green and orange zones to start production and processing activities in a restricted manner. The industries will have to arrange the accommodation for their workers. They would not travel long distance for work," he said. The green zones are those which have not reported any coronavirus case, while orange zones are the ones where only a few cases have been reported.

The chief minister also said that except for movement of essential services, all the district borders would remained sealed. Thackeray said the state government has started a separate bank account for those who wish to contribute CSR funds to fight coronavirus.

Till Saturday, the state reported 3,648 coronavirus cases and 211 deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

27 fishermen quarantined in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

Authorities in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh quarantined 27 fishermen after they entered into Iddivanipalem village in Kaviti Mandal of the via sea root from Chennai on Sunday. As soon as the officials came to know about their arriv...

Covid-19 deaths in UK care homes doubled in a week: Report

Covid-19 related deaths within the UKs care homes for the elderly and vulnerable doubled within just one week, according to data collected and analysed by a leading representative body for the not-for-profit adult social care sector. The ...

Chicken biryani to hot samosas: quirky requests give Delhi officials a headache in containment zones

Delhi district officials deployed in coronavirus containment zones and quarantine centres say a number of residents have flooded them with odd demands, like chicken biryani, mutton, pizza, sweets and hot samosas, keeping them on their toes ...

NASA joins California team to develop COVID-19 solutions

NASA has joined forces with a task force in Antelope Valley, in northern Los Angeles County, California, to build medical devices to help patients with coronavirus pandemic. NASAs Armstrong Flight Research Center partnered with Antelope Val...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020