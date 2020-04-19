New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:43 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. . DEL1 HP-VIRUS-RECUR Recovered COVID-19 patient tests positive again in Himachal Shimla: A man, who had recovered from the novel coronavirus, was again found suffering from the infection in Himachal Pradesh, officials said. .
DES9 HP-VIRUS-CONG Congress urges HP Governor to intervene to bring back Himachalis stranded in other states Shimla: The Congress on Sunday sought the Himachal Pradesh governor's intervention to bring back people of the state stranded outside due to the ongoing lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus. . DEL78 RJ-VIRUS-DEATH One more dies of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; death toll 22 Jaipur: One more person died of coronavirus in Rajasthan’s worst-hit Jaipur, pushing the death toll to 22 in the state, whose infection count soared to 1,431 with 80 fresh cases on Sunday. .
DEL13 UP-MINISTER-HAIRCUT Locked down UP min tries his hand at cutting children's hair, gets mixed response Lucknow: With barbershops closed due to the coronavirus lockdown, an Uttar Pradesh minister decided to wield the scissors and give his children a haircut. . DEL47 UP-LOCKDOWN-ADITYANATH-LABOURERS Committee to be formed for enabling job opportunities to returning labourers: UP CM Adityanath Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday decided to constitute a committee to look into generating employment opportunities for the state's labourers who are arriving back from other parts of the country in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown. .
DEL7 NCR-NOIDA-CMO Amid COVID-19 pandemic, second Noida CMO removed within fortnight Noida (UP): The Uttar Pradesh government has removed a second chief medical officer in Gautam Buddh Nagar, a hotspot of coronavirus, within a fortnight, the health department said. . DES7 PB-VIRUS-DRUGS-ADDICTS Over 26,000 drug addicts join Punjab de-addiction programme during curfew Chandigarh: A break in supply of drugs in curfew-bound Punjab has given an impetus to the state's de-addiction measures, with over 26,000 drug addicts joining the government-run de-addiction programme. .
DEL62 JK-SRINAGAR-APP Unique COVID-19 response mechanism comes up in Srinagar Srinagar: A unique COVID-19 response mechanism has come up in Srinagar to help people in distress during the prolonged lockdown to fight the pandemic and provide a one-stop solution to matters ranging from real-time tracking of cases to availability of essential commodities.. .
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Pakistan records 2,700 coronavirus cases; Punjab crosses 1,000-mark
Punjab CM orders expenditure cuts for all departments to meet COVID-19 funds
COVID-19: Punjab govt announces Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for policemen, sanitation workers
Passport will be impounded on failing to declare travel history: Punjab CM
Containment zones made in Punjab's Mohali and Mauli Baidwan districts after two test positive for COVID-19